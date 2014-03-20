CANFIELD, Ellen M.

CANFIELD - Ellen M. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 18, 2014, sister of Joseph (Mary Ann) and the late Raymond, James and Richard Canfield and Margaret Dobmeier; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, Friday at 9 AM. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Flowers declined. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.