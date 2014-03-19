Mercy Flight helicopter makes emergency landing in East Aurora

A Mercy Flight helicopter on the way to pick up a patient made an emergency landing at the Bob-O-Links Golf Course in East Aurora at about 10 a.m. today when the pilot suspected some possible vibration problems with the craft.

No patients were on board at the time and another helicopter was dispatched to make the patient pickup.

The downed helicopter flew out of the golf court in the 4800 block of Transit Road with no problem and was checked out at Mercy Flight headquarters.