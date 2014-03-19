HARRIGAN, Charles J.

HARRIGAN - Charles J. Of Lancaster, NY, March 16, 2014, beloved husband of Joann (Cox); loving father of Timothy (Becky), Daniel (Dawn) and Kimberly Harrigan; grandfather of Amanda, Anna, Daniel Jr. and Sean; brother of Theresa Eisenhauer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 1 to 2 PM with services being held at 2 PM. Charles was a lover of antique cars and trains, and was an avid card player. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Hospital.