NFL Power Rankings for Dec. 1

(Last week in parentheses)

1. Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson 13-0 at home. (1).

2. New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees 9 straight wins on MNF. (3)

3. New England Patriots. Tom Brady greater than “Bad Moon Rising.” (5).

4. Denver Broncos. It’s not Peyton’s fault 280 rush yards weren’t enough to beat Pats. (2).

5. Carolina Panthers. Cam put team on his back vs. Miami. (6)

6. San Francisco 49ers. Can’t afford one slip-up. (9).

7. Arizona Cardinals. Arians emerging in coach of year race. (13)

8. Kansas City Chiefs. Charles averaging 122 from scrimmage. (4)

9. Cincinnati Bengals. Need Mohamed Sanu to step up. (8).

10. Detroit Lions. No rushing TDs allowed 8 straight games. (10)

11. Dallas Cowboys. Loss of RB Lane Dunbar (knee) hurts. (14)

12. Baltimore Ravens. Flacco looked elite vs. LeBeau Thursday. (15).

13. San Diego Chargers. Can Rivers rip tough Bengals DBs? (18)

14. Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Foles passer rating in November: 152.8. (12)

15. Indianapolis Colts. Outscored 93-12 in first halves of last 4 games. (7).

16. Chicago Bears. No. 32 run D faces AP. (11)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers. LB Jason Worilds whipped Michael Oher Thursday. (16)

18. St. Louis Rams. Can’t see Clemens beating 49ers. (23)

19. Tennessee Titans. Odd: Titans-Colts face twice in three weeks. (24)

20. Buffalo Bills. Nothing says contrived sports entertainment like the Beach Boys.

21. N.Y. Jets. DL should dominate Miami OL. (19)

22. Miami Dolphins. Not a bad football team. (17)

23. Green Bay Packers. Allowed 3 100-yard rushers in last 4. (22).

24. N.Y. Giants. Eli making 147th straight start. (21)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Glennon 1 INT in last 6 games. (29)

26. Oakland Raiders. It costs $9.75 for a 20-ounce beer in Oakland. (26)

27. Minnesota Vikings. Metrodome even more of an eyesore than Buffalo Convention Center. (28).

28. Cleveland Browns. Missed out on RG3 AND Chip Kelly. (25).

29. Washington Redskins. Should skewer NYG defense. (27).

30. Atlanta Falcons. Ryan’s been sacked only 22 times. (30).

31. Jacksonville Jaguars. City laid out by Rube Goldberg. (32)

32. Houston Texans. Headed for 10th straight loss despite fact D still ranks No. 1. (31).