RICCI, Teresa (DeAngelis)

RICCI - Teresa (nee DeAngelis)

November 23, 2013, of Orchard Park, NY, cherished wife of Francesco "Frank"; dearest mother of Mark, Maryanne (Lou) Ciaccia and the late Angelo; loving grandmother of Cecilia, Julia and Thomas; daughter of the late Luigi and Ida DeAngelis; sister of the late Virginia (late Tony) Fini, Filippo (Pasqualina), Grace (Luigi) Ricci and Antonio (Joanne); adored by nieces and nephews. Services from THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Tuesday morning at 9 and from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 9:30. Flowers graciously declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM only.