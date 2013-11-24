PARYSEK, Kenneth Edward

PARYSEK - Kenneth Edward November 18, 2013, age 55, steadfast husband of Wendy (nee English); loving and proud father of Alex, Aaron, and Austin; devoted son of Martha and the late Edward; brother of Linda (Bob Brackenbury), Marcia Grundtisch (David) and Karen (dear friend Bob Northway); brother-in-law to Laura Francz (Peter); great-uncle to Henry and Hunter; uncle to several nieces and nephews and blessed with terrific friends. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's, East Eden, NY on November 30, 2013 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please support the caring work of Aurora House, PO Box 21, Spencerport NY 14559.