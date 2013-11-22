BEERY, Dewayne A., PhD

BEERY - Dewayne A., PhD November 12, 2013. Beloved husband of Cynthia S. Beery (Steiger); loving father of Susan H. (Kevin Rosenow) Beery of Montoursville, PA and Sarah Beery (Francisco) Diaz of State College, PA; dear grandfather of Gillian and Alexa Mitchell, Will and Anne Rosenow, Jonah and Elena Diaz; dearest brother of the late Karen (David) Doudt; uncle of Matthew (Jennifer) Doudt, Heidi Doudt (Jarrod) Ramer, Linda Groff (Brian) Mroz, Morgan (David) DelValle and Nathan (Shawn) Serwinowski; fond son-in-law of John R. (late Nancy K.) Ennis and the late Charles E. (late Ann) Steiger; brother-in-law of Marcia (Edward Peters) Groff, Dawn (Gregory Goodridge) Steiger, Glenda (Jake Kuss) Ranallo, Robert Ennis, William (Marcia) Ennis, Nancy Ennis (Nathan) Brown, Michael Ennis and Susan Alexander. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Interment in Fairview Cemetery in Servia, IN. Gifts in his memory made to the Buffalo State Foundation and designated to the Dewayne A. Beery Physics Lab Fund.