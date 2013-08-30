Inmate mistakenly released from Alden surrenders to authorities

An Erie County Correctional Facility inmate incarcerated on a harassment conviction was mistakenly released Thursday, but back in custody this morning, authorities said.

Cleveland Childs, 51, of Buffalo, was let go from the Alden jail at 12:20 p.m. because of a clerical error, authorities saied. He has 23 days left to serve on a 90-day sentence. Erie County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are in the process of attempting to pinpoint where the mistake happened.

“The office put word out on the street that we were looking for him and he was a gentleman and turned himself in earlier this morning,” said Mary Murray, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Childs is not consider dangerous, she added.