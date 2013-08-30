Counseling ordered for man who injured 4-year-old son

LOCKPORT – Counseling and parenting classes were prescribed Friday for a North Tonawanda man who dislocated his 4-year-old son’s elbow Sept. 4.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas placed Daniel J. Barnes, 27, of Meadow Drive, on interim probation for a year, ordering him to complete the counseling he’s already begun. If he does so, Farkas promised to reduce his charge to a misdemeanor.

Barnes pleaded guilty June 7 to a reduced felony charge of attempted second-degree assault.