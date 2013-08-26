Former All-WNY hoops standout Abrams killed in Lackawanna block party shooting

By Keith McShea

Some unfortunate news to pass on from Lackawanna. Police released the name of the victim who was fatally shot in a block-party shooting early Sunday. It is Richard Abrams, who was a standout for the Steelers' storied basketball program.

Here's our updated story on the shooting.

As a senior for the Steelers, Abrams was a fourth-team All-Western New York selection in 2002.

Here's what I wrote about him in that year's All-WNY story:

Richard Abrams, Lackawanna: The 5-11 senior might be the quickest player in Western New York. Counted on to carry the scoring burden last season (24 ppg), he became a great fit as part of a more balanced Steelers team.



But when Lackawanna needed a basket, Abrams would find a way to get one. He averaged 18 points, 3.1 steals and four rebounds a game, and his 1,243 points put him among the top five at the storied program.



"Ask him his goal for the year, and it was to get to states," said Steelers coach Tim Foley. "He wanted to do well for the team. He was just lightning quick, and a great kid to coach."

He's choosing from among ECC, Cobleskill and Medaille.