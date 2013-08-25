DOVEY, George C.

DOVEY DOVEY - George C. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest August 24, 2013, beloved husband of Marie (nee Syracuse) Dovey; devoted father of Amy (Ted) Washburn and George (Dina) Dovey; cherished Papa of Anna Dovey, Ella Dovey and Caroline Washburn; adored son of the late George and Frances (nee Nasca) Dovey; dear brother of Joseph (Norma) Dovey, Thomas (Janice) Dovey, Mary Ann Campbell and Sandra (late Douglas) Hooper; loving brother-in-law of Carmela Syracuse; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday and Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Church, 1520 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Dovey was a member of the 914th Air Force Reserve for 33 years. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com