KOWALCZYK, Christine E.

KOWALCZYK - Christine E. Of Lancaster, August 18, 2013, beloved daughter of the late Irene (nee Wojcik) and Eugene; dear sister of Stanley (Colleen) and the late Susan (Larry) Bowman; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined.