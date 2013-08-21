Tonawanda’s Alvarez, USA take gold in synchronized swimming

The United States junior synchronized swimming team, which includes Anita Alvarez (Kenmore West, Tonawanda Aquettes), finished first in the team competition at the 2013 UANA Junior Synchronized Swimming Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday. Canada finished second.

The United States accumulated 149.4025 points and Canada totaled 148.4635. Third-place Brazil had 143.6995.

It is the first time Team USA has finished higher than Canada in the competition since 2006.

Earlier in the week, 77 swimmers competed individually. With 70.096 points, Alvarez finished 11th overall.