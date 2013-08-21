STUART, Jamie E.

STUART - Jamie E. Of North Collins, entered into rest suddenly August 17, 2013. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Jenning); devoted father of James A. (Alexandra) Stuart and Eric M. (Jihyun) Stuart; cherished Papa of Jimmy, Violet, Victoria, Arianna; loving son of the late Ralph and Violet Stuart; dear brother of Ralph (late Linda) Stuart, George (Elizabeth) Stuart, Carol (late Robert) Ernst and the late Judith (Bernie) Mohan; fond son-in-law of Frank Jenning; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Thursday from 4-7 PM where the funeral service will be held Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Jamie was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com