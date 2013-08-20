Charges pending against East Otto motorist who collided with buggy

LITTLE VALLEY – Charges are pending against a motorist who collided with an Amish buggy last weekend in East Otto, injuring a 3-year-old girl traveling with her family, Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputies reported.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on East Otto-Springville Road, when a southbound car driven by Dominic Fiorello of East Otto hit the southbound buggy. The buggy rolled over, ejecting its occupants, and was completely destroyed, deputies said.

The buggy was driven by Ezra Glick, 39, and was carrying three of his daughters. One of them was airlifted to Women and Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, where she was listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported, deputies said. An investigation continues.