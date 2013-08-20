Carolyn Hax: Husband’s tattoos are a turn-off

Dear Carolyn: I have never thought tattoos are particularly attractive. To me, they seem like just a form of self-mutilation. I never dated guys who had tattoos.

My husband did not have tattoos early in our relationship, and only when we were seriously involved did he decide he wanted one. I told him my feelings about them, but he still really wanted one. I also don’t believe anybody’s got the right to tell another person what they can or can’t do with their own body.

He now has several tattoos. He apparently likes how his body looks with them and believes he is “making himself more attractive to me,” even though I have plainly told him his tattoos have not made him so. I loved his body just the way it was, and of course I continue to love my husband despite the tattoos, and thank God, am still attracted to him.

I had hoped he would get to a certain point, be satisfied and not get any more, but that doesn’t seem to be happening. What if he’s never happy until he’s totally inked up? My worst nightmare would be for him to turn into one of those men who are totally covered in tattoos. I need some objective advice.

– Not Enamored With Ink

A: He’ll never be “one of those men who are totally covered in tattoos” because he’s not those men. No tattoo will make him someone else.

Obviously I can’t promise you’ll remain attracted to him when he’s a walking needlepoint sampler. I do hope you’ll at least consider, though, that the reason you’re still attracted to him now isn’t that he has left juuust enough bare spots, but instead that you still love who he is.

I hope this not because I think it’s a magic solution, but because doing so will be a step toward wanting what you have. The steps you’re taking now are toward an imagined point in the future when you can no longer abide him – one built on wanting what will likely never be.

So while I sympathize with your disappointment, and say “Huh?” along with you at his (presumably oblivious?) “making himself more attractive to me” comment, and suggest you have a kitchen-table summit about the idea of remaining attractive to each other, I think acceptance, difficult as it will be, is the only choice you can trust not to let you down.

Keep mouth shut

Dear Carolyn: A friend of mine has been serially dating for more than seven years now, jumping from one failed relationship to the next. In most instances she has been on the wrong side of the breakup.

She usually spends a few days lamenting her misfortune before reactivating her online-dating profile, which I think is the wrong approach. How do you tell someone they need to find (or work on) themselves before finding their partner … without having them feel even more inadequate than their recent breakup has left them feeling?

– Inspector Introspecter

A: You wait until she asks you.

The one respectful bypass, if used sparingly, is “Would you like my opinion?” But you need to zip it if she says no.

Even better, though, is to learn and care about what she thinks. Seven years say she’s thought about this, and just maybe she’s resilient and knows what she wants.