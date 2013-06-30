RZESZUTEK, Theresa P. "Terry" (Nitkowski)

June 28, 2013, wife of the late Edwin L.; dear mother of Sharon (William) Mastro, Gary (Lynda) and Thomas (Bonny) Rzeszutek; loving grandmother of Janelle, Jason, Julie, Thomas and Kathryn; great-grandmother of four; sister of Mary Ruda, Elizabeth (Leonard) Kania, Frank Nitkowski, Dorothy Resutek, Anna (Richard) Krolikowski; predeceased by six siblings; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blks E. of Dick Rd.) Wednesday 9 AM and in St. Martha Parish at 9:30. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-9 PM. Terry was a member of the St. Barnabas Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made to www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com