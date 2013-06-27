Film shoot for comedy brings Hollywood to Falls

With Niagara Falls in the background, actress Melissa McCarthy and Academy Award winners Susan Sarandon and Kathy Bates filmed a closing scene for the upcoming road comedy “Tammy” on Thursday from the observation deck at Niagara Falls State Park.

The film, which is being primarily shot in North Carolina, was also scheduled to include a scene later today filmed at Cave of the Winds.

“We’re elated when we have a production like this with A-list actors,” said John Percy, president of Niagara Tourism and Convention Corp.

“Millions will view Niagara Falls on that big screen in 2014 , and that is invaluable to this destination.”

Tim Clark, who heads the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, estimated about 120 crew members, about half of them locally hired, were working on the film Thursday.

The production will be an economic boon to the local area, Clark said.