GIARRATANO, Charles

GIARRATANO - Charles June 23, 2013 at the age of 72, loving husband of Sarina; dear father of Michael (Kimberly), Florence (Kenny) Cole of Fort Mill, SC and Charles A. Giarratano of Los Angeles, CA; loving

grandfather of Joseph (Jennifer) Butler, Julian and Dominic Cole; great-grandfather of Vivienne Butler. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the

DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (one mile north of Maple, just passed Klein Rd.), where prayers will be offered Saturday at 8:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com