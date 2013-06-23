Machias pedestrian struck and killed on Route 16

YORKSHIRE — A Machias man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on Route 16 in the Cattaraugus County Town of Yorkshire, State Police reported.

Edward Speaker, 28, was walking in the traffic lane at about 1:44 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound, police said. The driver was not intoxicated and declined treatment at the scene, police said. Her passenger was also uninjured.

Police said intoxication may have been a contributing factor that led to Speaker walking on the roadway.