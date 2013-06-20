Nominations being accepted for recognition program

JAMESTOWN – Nominations are being accepted for the third GROW Jamestown Front Garden Recognition Program, sponsored by the Jamestown Renaissance Corp. Deadline is July 15.

In late July, special signs will be given for display in nominated gardens. Photos also will be taken, with permission, and posted on the JRC’s Facebook page. Mary Maxwell, JRC neighborhood project associate, noted that the program was inspired by recommendations in the city’s neighborhood revitalization plan.

Nominations can be made by calling 664-2477, ext. 244, by emailing mary@jamestownrenaissance.org or by filling out a form on the JRC Facebook page.