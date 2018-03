BYLBIE, Virginia B.

BYLBIE - Virginia B. Age 89, of Springville, June 17, 2013, wife of the late Dean; loving mother of Donna (J.R. Stadler), Paul (Virginia); dearest friend of Deborah Thorpe; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, (716)532-4200