MANKOWSKI, Richard J.

MANKOWSKI - Richard J. June 13, 2013, beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Nowinski) Mankowski; devoted father of Carole (Rick) Saunders, Thomas (Kimberly), Susan (Thomas) Schrader, Richard Jr. (Corey) and Michael (Valerie) Mankowski; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Millie (late Florian) Wantuch and the late Casey Jr. (Dorothy) and John Mankowski; brother-in-law of Denise Mankowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at mertzfh.com