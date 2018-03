Mr. and Mrs. Raymond G. Marracino of West Seneca celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Mr. Marracino and Alice C. Pileri were married June 12, 1948, in Immaculate Conception Church, Buffalo. He is a retired teacher for Burgard Vocational High School and a decorated Marine veteran of World War II and the Korean War. They have three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.