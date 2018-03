Watch list for June 16

Sunday

Auto Racing

• Sprint Cup Quicken Loans 400, 1 p.m., TNT.

College Baseball World Series

• North Carolina vs. N.C. State, 3 p.m., ESPN2.

• UCLA vs. LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2.

Golf

• U.S. Open Final Round, Noon, Ch. 2.

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., SNY.

• L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m., TBS.

• N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 3:30 p.m., YES.

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 8 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Finals

• Miami at San Antonio, 8 p.m., Ch. 7.

Soccer

• Confederations Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5, ESPN.

• Confederations Cup: Spain vs. Uruguay, 5:45 p.m., Ch. 5, ESPN.

Monday

College Baseball World Series

• TBA, 3 p.m., ESPN2.

• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN.

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7 p.m., SNY.

NHL Stanley Cup

• Chicago at Boston, 8 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Soccer

• Confederations Cup: Tahiti vs. Nigeria, 2:35 p.m., ESPN.

Tuesday

College Baseball World Series

• TBA, 3 p.m., ESPN.

• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1 p.m., SNY.

• L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., Ch. 67.

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7 p.m., SNY.

NBA Finals

• San Antonio at Miami, 9 p.m., Ch. 7.

Soccer

• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: United States vs. Honduras, 8:30 p.m., ESPN.

Wednesday

College Baseball World Series

• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN.

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., YES.

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7 p.m., SNY.

NHL Stanley Cup

• Chicago at Boston, 8 p.m., Ch. 2, Ch. 5.

Soccer

• Confederations Cup: Brazil vs. Mexico, 2:30 p.m., ESPN.

• Confederations Cup: Italy vs. Japan, 5:45 p.m., ESPN.

Thursday

College Baseball World Series

• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN.

Golf

• European Tour, BMW International Open, 9 a.m., Golf.

• PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, 3 p.m., Golf.

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7 p.m., SNY.

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., YES.

NBA Finals

• San Antonio at Miami, if necessary, 9 p.m., Ch. 7.

Soccer

• Confederations Cup: Spain vs. Tahiti, 2:45 p.m., ESPN.

• Confederations Cup: Nigeria vs. Uruguay, 5:45 p.m., ESPN.

Friday

Boxing

• Friday Night Fights: Rances Barthelemy vs. Fahsai Sakkreerin 10 p.m., ESPN2.

College Baseball World Series

• TBA, 3 p.m., ESPN.

• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN.

Golf

• European Tour, BMW International Open, 9 a.m., Golf.

• Champions Tour, Ecompass Championship, 12:30 p.m., Golf.

• PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, 3 p.m., Golf.

• LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, 6:30 p.m., Golf.

MLB

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., Ch. 67.

Soccer

• FIFA U-20 World Cup: United States vs. Spain, 1:45 p.m., ESPN2.

Track and Field

• U.S. Outdoor Championships, 8 p.m., ESPN2.

Saturday

Auto Racing

• Nationwide Sargento 200 Qualifying, Noon, ESPN2.

• Nationwide Sargento 200, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Boxing

• Paul Malignaggi vs. Adrien Broner, 9 p.m., SHOW.

College Baseball World Series

• TBA, 3 p.m., ESPN2.

• TBA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN.

Golf

• European Tour, BMW International Open, 8 a.m., Golf.

• PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, 1 p.m., Golf.

• PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, 3 p.m., Ch. 4.

• Champions Tour, Ecompass Championship, 3 p.m., Golf.

• LPGA Tour, Walmar NW Arkansas Championship, 5 p.m., Golf.

MLB

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., YES.

• TBA, 7 p.m., Ch. 29.

Motorcross

• AMA Motocross Series, 3 p.m., Ch. 2.

• AMA Red Bull Budds Creek National 250 Moto II, 4 p.m., NBCSN.

NHL Stanley Cup

• Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m., Ch. 2, Ch. 5.

Soccer

• U-20 World Cup: Mexico vs. Greece, 10:45 a.m., ESPN.

• Confederations Cup: Japan vs. Mexico, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5, ESPN.

Track and Field

• U.S. Outdoor Championships, 5 p.m., NBCSN.

RADIO SUNDAY

Auto Racing

• Sprint Cup Quicken Loans 400, Noon, 550, 1340.

Baseball

• Buffalo at Pawtucket, 1:05 p.m., 1520

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 8:05 p.m., 550.