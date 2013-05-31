Lorenz Sticht, funeral director, member of Rotary

Jan. 31, 1933 – May 26, 2013

Lorenz C. “Larry” Sticht, a former funeral director at several Western New York funeral homes, died Sunday at his home in Rincon, Ga., after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 80.

Mr. Sticht was a graduate of Orchard Park High School and the Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse.

Over the course of his career, he served as a funeral director for W.L. Froehley Funeral Home in Hamburg, Wurtz Funeral Home in Boston and Dengler, Roberts and Perna Funeral Home. He retired in 2005.

“He was a very distinguished gentleman, and he was known for his love of new cars,” said his wife, Patricia. “He had many, many friends, and they would kid him about it.”

Mr. Sticht also worked as a landsman for United Field Service for 25 years, often on behalf of National Fuel Gas.

He was a longtime member of the Orchard Park and Springville Rotary clubs and Springville Country Club. He also was an avid boater.

Mr. Sticht and his wife of 41 years were longtime Silver Creek residents. They moved to Rincon in 2011 to be close to some of their children.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Candy Wierzba and Kathy Nigro; two sons, Guy and Fritz; a stepdaughter, Kathleen Ahrens; a stepson, Jack Pfeiffer; and a sister, Betty Franklin.

Private services will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park.