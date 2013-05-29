Bids opened for Forestville water improvement project’s second phase

FORESTVILLE – Bids for the second phase of the water improvement project in Forestville were opened Wednesday at the Village Clerk’s Office.

Mayor Linda Aures said five companies submitted prices and bid documents on the base project and three alternate projects. The base project in the second phase is reconstruction of most of the water lines in the village. Bid amounts ranged from $1.48 million to $1.93. million on the base project.

Alternate No. 1 is for water-line replacement from the water tank to Lodi and Pearl streets. The bid prices for that alternative ranged from $544,600 to $915,750.

The second alternate is for water-line replacement on Park Street. Prices ranged from $49,800 to $94,650. Prices for the third alternate, which involves installing water lines on Creek Road in the towns of Hanover, Sheridan and Arkwright, range from $800,760 to $1.09 million.

Aures said the matter will be on the Village Board’s agenda for June 12.

In business at a regular board meeting Tuesday in the Municipal Building, the mayor received permission to start communications with the Town of Hanover to set up a water district.

Trustees authorized the appointment of Patrick H. Borrello as a contractor in charge of water-treatment operations. The village will have a 60-day contract with Borrello for water-system reviews. Janice Rundell was hired as a temporary part-time account clerk at a rate of $11 per hour for 15 hours a week.