TRYTHALL, Terri-Anna (Bryant)

TRYTHALL - Terri-Anna (nee Bryant)

Suddenly, May 21, 2013 in her home in Clarksville, TN. She is survived by her husband, David Trythall of Clarksville, TN; her children: Zachary Carbonneau, William Lucas Cheatham, Katherine and Lillian Whitener and David Trythall II. She is also survived by her parents: Terry (Jan) Bryant, Wilda (Douglas) Lerczak; sisters: Amy (Glenn) Schumacher and Faith Bryant; brothers: Jason (fiancee Kristen) and John (Susan) Owens; as well as grandparents, nieces and nephews. Terri-Anna was laid to rest on May 26th in the Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.