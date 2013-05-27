Fire breaks out on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A fire broke out early Monday morning on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that sailed from Baltimore on Friday. All 2,224 passengers and 796 crew have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported, the company said in a statement.

The fire started at 2:50 a.m. and was extinguished at 4:58 a.m. in the mooring area of deck 3 of Grandeur of the Seas, according to according to Cynthia Martinez, director of global corporate communications for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Martinez did not disclose the cause of the fire.

The passengers and crew were called to assembly stations as a precaution before the fire was extinguished, according to the Royal Caribbean web site.

"The guests were asked to go to their muster or assembly stations, which is the area where they assemble in the event of an emergency," Martinez wrote in an e-mail to The Baltimore Sun. "They did not board lifeboats."

The ship, which was en route to CocoCay, Bahamas, has arrived in Freeport, Bahamas, for further evaluation.

It is sailing in calm seas with full power, the company said.

When asked if the fire would delay the return of the ship; if customers would be issued refunds; and if the ship had a history of problems, Martinez responded: "We do not have this information at this time."

The ship departed Friday from Baltimore en route to the Bahamas. The seven-night cruise includes stops to Port Canaveral, Florida, CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas.

The Grandeur of the Seas just this month returned to Baltimore after undergoing a $48 million renovation.

The ship had sailed from Baltimore between 2004 and 2009 before being replaced by Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas.

During the renovation, all of the ship's staterooms were refurbished with new carpet, furniture and upholstery and flat-screen TVs. New onboard amenities include six new restaurants to a 220-foot poolside movie screen.

Last year, more than 240,800 travelers sailed on 100 cruises from the Port of Baltimore, according to Royal Caribbean. Baltimore has 96 scheduled cruises for 2013.

john-john.william

t000040300,t000030742,t000037113,t000040408,t000198107,t000034452,g000226591,g000065582,g000362661,g000066164,g000221034,g000362659,g000065619,g000219188