FERRIL, Ronald T.

FERRIL FERRIL - Ronald T. Unexpectedly, May 23, 2013, most devoted husband of 21 years to Cindy M. (nee Batkowski) Ferril; loving and proud father of Christopher N. and the late Brittany L. Ferril; beloved son of Bernice (nee Wilkinson) and the late James Ferril, Sr.; dear brother of Margaret (Bart West) Bolock, James (Christine) Ferril, Jr., Richard "Moose" Ferril and Kim Banks; also survived by his mother-in-law Phyllis Batkowski, sister-in-law Charlene (Russell) Villa and many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com