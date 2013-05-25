Healthy ways to control estrogen levels

Dr. Robert DeMaria

the drugless doctor

The breakout news on Angelina Jolie’s decision to undergo a prophylactic mastectomy has and will indefinitely impact a specific part of the public and their respective views on the procedure.

With the extensive influence onset by the renowned actress, the spotlight has ignited great insight into the increased culture of fear surrounding breast cancer. I can commend her decision but stand by the drugless option, as preventative measures can and should be implementing in one’s lifestyle. Here are some tips to reduce the rate of estrogen which is closely linked to breast cancer.

1. Go organic: Soy, canned food and conventional animal products possess a high rate of estrogen alongside chemicals detrimental to long-term health. Work with the body, not against it. Make sure to adhere to an organic lifestyle and avoid unhealthy foods and processed foods. Broccoli is the best green food when it comes to decreasing high estrogen levels.

2. Manage a healthy weight: Belly fat produces unnecessary estrogen. Manage a healthy weight to reduce the risk of an increased estrogen level as weight reduction decreases other health implications. Steer away from unhealthy snacking habits and utilize my ABC’s: Apples, beets and carrots.

3. Liver function is essential: The liver depletes and maintains an individual’s estrogen level. In order to support the liver, add products such as milk thistle or dandelion root and vitamin B, reduce alcohol consumption and avoid processed foods to prevent distress and overload.

4. Stay educated on the right supplements: Before taking various vitamins and supplements, take the time to understand the pros and functions. Iodine supplementation is important to support apoptosis, the process eliminating DNA-damaged and unwanted cells. Chlorine, bromine and fluorine all compete with iodine. For women with a darker complexion, vitamin D, which also supports apoptosis, is typically fairly low, making the vitamin essential as B vitamins are critical for the liver to process estrogen for all skin tones.

5. Understand the body: Staying alert and comprehending minor and major body fluctuations can guide individuals from the health issues. Tender breasts and abnormally heavy menstrual cycles are clear indications that the liver is compromised. Make sure to note changes of any caliber and change health regiments accordingly.

Dr. Robert DeMaria has authored the best-seller, “Dr. Bob’s Guide to Balancing Female Hormones.” A re-release of “Dr. Bob’s Guide to Optimal Health” launches next week.