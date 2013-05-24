VOUGHT, Margie A. (King)

May 23, 2013, of Colden, NY, beloved wife of Charles R. "Chuck" Vought; loving mother of Deborah (David) Ploetz and Deanne (Dave) Wienk; grandmother of Kristen (Corey), Christopher, Karen and Michael; great-grandmother of Logan and Aubrey; sister of Larry King and the late Harold, Van, Betty, Lester, and Art. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WURTZ FUNERAL HOME, 9287 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY. Family and friends are invited to the funeral service Sunday at 2 PM from Colden United Methodist Church, Colden, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Colden United Methodist Church and/or American Diabetes Assn