Catherine A. Gazda, nurse, administrator

Sept. 14, 1961 – May 16, 2013

Catherine A. “Kitty” Gazda, of Amherst, a nurse and administrator, died May 16 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a brief illness. She was 51.

Born Catherine Murrett in Buffalo, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from D’Youville College and her master’s degree in rehabilitative medicine from the University at Buffalo.

Mrs. Gazda spent her professional career at Erie County Medical Center, where she served as director of care management.

She was a liaison to the state Peer Review, the state Department of Health and the Erie County Department of Law. She also was the chairwoman of the Nursing Standards Committee.

In addition, she was a member of the Medical Research Review Committee and the Procedural Documentation Task Force for the State University of New York.

Mrs. Gazda was a council member for the New York State Health Department Western New York Regional Area and a charter member of the Western New York Safety Committee.

She held certification in Utilization Review and was a Graduate Medical Educator Facilitator.

Mrs. Gazda enjoyed gardening, antiquing and drive-ins.

During her family’s annual trips to Canada, she enjoyed boating and fishing.

Survivors include her husband, Frank M. Gazda Jr.; three daughters, Katie, Diane and Lindsay; a son, Greg; her mother, Kate Murrett; three sisters, Susan Murrett, Ellen Murrett and Laura Hanlon; and two brothers, Jack Murrett and Daniel Murrett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1317 Eggert Road at Main Street, Eggertsville.