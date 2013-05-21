Five gang members plead to federal drug charges

Five members of an East Side gang pleaded guilty to drug charges, U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. announced Tuesday.

Tramell McGee, 30; Kevin Battles, 46; Jerome Brown, 40; Terrell Moore, 33; and Nikita Burt, 29, all of Buffalo, pleaded guilty of cocaine trafficking, stemming from their arrest on Jan. 11, Hochul said.

The five are members of the “Camp Street Boys,” and McGee was one of the leaders, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael L. McCabe. McGee is accused of obtaining “kilogram quantities” of cocaine, then redistributing the drug to other gang members who sold it as crack in the city’s Jefferson Avenue-Genesee Street neighborhood, according to McCabe.

The five took a plea just prior the jury trial scheduled Tuesday before Chief U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, Hochul said.

McGee and Burt face a maximum of 40 years in prison, while Battles, Brown and Moore face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

A sentencing date will be scheduled by Skretny.