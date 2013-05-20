Lawrence E. Liput, retired mechanic for Town of Tonawanda

Aug. 20, 1947 – Jan. 19, 2013

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence E. Liput, a retired mechanic for the Town of Tonawanda and former volunteer fire chief, will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.

Mr. Liput died Jan. 19, 2013, in Naples Hospeace House, Ontario County. He was 65.

Born in North Tonawanda, Mr. Liput was a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School. He worked several years as a mechanic for the town’s Water Department, retiring in 2002.

Mr. Liput served several years as a firefighter with Brighton Volunteer Fire Company 5, where he was fire chief in 1976 and 1983.

His hobbies included showing his classic cars, particularly Chevrolet Chevelles. In retirement he lived in Naples, where he participated in cruise nights.

Survivors include two sisters, Joyce Gallagher and Lorraine Power.