WAGNER, Jean (Leatherbarrow)

May 11, 2013, of Cheektowaga, beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Donna (Scott), Kim (Mike) and Nancy; cherished grandmother of Jessica, Joseph, Melissa, Michael, Michele and John; proud great-grandmother of Bane; dearest sister of Betty (James), Ronald, Donald (Liz), Ann and the late Robert; loved by all for her kindness, patience, encouragement and positive outlook. Private celebration of life. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc.