Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news …

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French impressionist artist Henri Matisse, born on this date in 1869, "I don't paint things. I only paint the difference between things."

***

A Happy New Year

As the old year closes on 2012

The New Year awaits you with all things new.

The days of winter fill the air

With snowflakes, snowflakes everywhere.

These days will pass and spring will come

To bestow its beauty with lilacs in bloom.

Tulips and daffodils soon will appear

The pleasures of springtime bring days of good cheer.

So have a grand New Year as the days progress

And may each lovely day bring you happiness.

– Doris V. Neumann

***

SHAPE UP – The Delaware Family YMCA, 2564 Delaware Ave., will offer free programs on New Year's Day in conjunction with the YMCA Buffalo Niagara's New Year, New Y, New You membership campaign.

At the Delaware Family Y, there will be body conditioning from 10 to 11 a.m., an Amazing Abs class from 10:30 to 11 a.m., boot camp from 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Zumba from noon to 1 p.m., Pi-Yo: Pilates and Yoga mix from 1 to 1:45 p.m., cardio kickboxing from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and martial arts from 3 to 4 p.m. The Y also will offer 90 minutes of Child Watch.

All six branches of YMCA Buffalo Niagara will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, offering tours, information and free water bottles. For those who join that day, the joining fee will be waived. Those who join also will be entered in a drawing for an Apple iPad.

***

TEEN OPPORTUNITIES – Schiller Park Community Services will offer the Next Step Program, its new after-school program for youth ages 14 to 18, beginning Jan. 8 in the George K. Arthur Community Center, 2056 Genesee St.

Next Step will provide teens with hands-on training to prepare them for jobs and college, as well as health and wellness practices, as well as developing reliability, accountability and leadership skills. The program, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, also includes help with homework.

The program is free, thanks to a grant from AT&T, but space is limited. Teens must fill out an application and take an interview. Applications are available at the community center's reception desk. For info, call youth coordinator Shantell Hunter at 896-1325 or email hunters@roadrunner.com.

***

HIGH SCHOOL HEROES – Five alumni will be inducted into the Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School Athletic Hall of Fame during a dinner and ceremony at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Lucarelli's Banquet Center, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna.

Honorees include Michael Dzielski, Class of 1972; basketball standout Timothy P. Fitzgibbons, Class of 1996; all-state football lineman Francis Herlihy, Class of 2003; all-WNY lacrosse player Sean Murphy, Class of 2004; and baseball pitching ace Ryan Dunford, Class of 2005. The Paul Lempko Alumni Appreciation Award will be presented to Lori Potter, and the Valley Community Center will receive the Thomas Sands Community Service Award. Special recognition will be extended to the 1972 crew team.

Tickets are $50 and reservations are needed by Feb. 15. Proceeds benefit programs at the school. For info, call Michelle Patterson at the school at 826-3610, Ext. 246, or email patterson@bishoptimon.com.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Hayley Leonard, Rene Robert, Chris Knauber, Jerry Buczkowski, Gail Stengl, Gail Major, Ann Pokorny, Vi Jarmon, Sandy Jordan, Amanda Skinner, Audrey Walkowiak, Pamela LaBell, Ken Swanekamp, Diane Sztukowski, Sue Gorman, Joey Battaglia, Kathy Warren, Angie Golembiewski, Mark Jaworski, David T. Jones and Jerry Wilson.

AND NEW YEAR'S DAY – Alexander Ostrozinski, Jeff Simon, Yves-Richard Blanc, Trenton Hassett, Delores Pryor, Montrice Goins, Barbara Black, Jack Myers, Bob Sikora, Dr. John Twist, Allayne Barnum, Mary Lou Zeis, Rosalie Faragiano, Mike Barrett, Shelly Wutz and Joyce Zimmerman.

email: olaffub@buffnews.com