MURAWSKI-WARSITZ - Isabel "Betty"

Formerly of Angola, NY, December 27, 2012, beloved wife of the late Chester Murawski and Robert Warsitz; loving mother of Carlene (Bruce) Bingenheimer, Henry "Bub" (Susan) Murawski, Miriam "Mimi" (Thomas) Alf and the late Matthew D. Murawski; also survived by many grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 1 PM in Most Precious Blood Church. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Please share your online condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com