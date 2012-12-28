Bills notebook: Free agent pickup Anderson done

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mark Anderson’s first season with the team lasted all of five games.

Coach Chan Gailey on Friday ruled Anderson out of the team’s season finale Sunday against the New York Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium. He’s been out of the lineup since injuring his left knee in Week Five against the San Francisco 49ers.

The injury – a torn lateral meniscus – required two surgeries. That’s more than the number of sacks (one) he finished with this year. He made 12 tackles in his five games.

Anderson, who signed a four-year, $19.5 million contract, was paid $8 million this season. He has a manageable $4 million cap hit next season – a $2.4 million salary, $1.5 million option bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus.

The Bills also ruled safety Da’Norris Searcy out for Sunday’s game because of a groin injury. The rest of the Bills’ injury report lists 12 players as probable: S Jairus Byrd (ankle), G Andy Levitre (knee), WR Ruvell Martin (not injury related), DT Kyle Williams (ankle), LB Nick Barnett (knee), FB Dorin Dickerson (ankle), WR Marcus Easley (hamstring), CB Justin Rogers (foot), LB Chris White (hamstring), C Eric Wood (knee), RB C.J. Spiller (shoulder) and DE Mario Williams (wrist).

The Jets listed defensive back Aaron Berry out because of a hamstring injury. Four New York players are doubtful, including the team’s second-leading receiver, Dustin Keller, because of an ankle injury. The others are quarterback Greg McElroy (concussion), receiver Chaz Schilens (knee) and linebacker Bryan Thomas (chest). Receiver Braylon Edwards (hamstring/knee) and cornerback Ellis Lankster (concussion) are questionable.

...

The Bills promoted receiver Kevin Elliott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Friday to take the place of injured tight end Scott Chandler. Elliott joined the Bills on Dec. 18.

Elliott played 13 games with Jacksonville this season after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M. He had 10 catches for 108 yards before being released Dec. 15.

...

Chandler visited with members of the West Webster Fire Department on Friday at Strong Memorial Hospital, including Joe Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, who were wounded Christmas Eve during an attack that killed two of their fellow servicemen.

...

Spiller was a finalist for the NFL’s Ground Player of the Week honor, but lost to Kansas City’s Jamaal Charles. He rushed for 226 yards on 22 carries in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, while Spiller gained 138 yards on 22 carries in the Bills’ loss to the Dolphins.

With 15 yards against the Jets on Sunday, Spiller can become the Bills’ first running back to reach 1,200 yards since Willis McGahee in 2005.

email: jskurski@buffnews.com