Pominville nets winner in Spengler Cup opener

Jason Pominville took down Canada on Wednesday in the Spengler Cup.

The Buffalo Sabres’ captain scored in overtime for Adler Mannheim, leading the German team to a 2-1 win in their opener in Davos, Switzerland. Boston’s Tyler Seguin scored for Canada, which also features NHLers John Tavares, Jason Spezza and Ryan Smyth. The Spengler Cup is an annual six-team tournament that began in 1923.

The first day of the world junior tournament concluded with Finland, Canada, Sweden and host Russia opening with victories in the under-20 competition.

Joel Armia, the Sabres’ first-round pick in 2011, had two assists in Finland’s 5-1 victory over Latvia. Zemgus Girgensons, the second of Buffalo’s two first-rounders this year, has elected to stay with the Rochester Americans rather than play for Latvia.

Mikhail Grigorenko, the Sabres’ top pick in June, had an assist in Russia’s 3-2 overtime victory against Slovakia. Goaltender Andrey Makarov, signed to a three-year contract by the Sabres in September, served as Russia’s backup.

The United States and captain Jake McCabe, picked in the second round by Buffalo in June, plays Germany in a game today.

Meanwhile, the NHL and NHL Players’ Association still do not have negotiations planned, according to Yahoo! Sports.