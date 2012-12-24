Deaths Death Notices
DiMAGGIO, Vincent J.
DiMAGGIO DiMAGGIO - Vincent J. December 21, 2012, age 52, beloved son of Susan C. (nee Sabia) and the late Vincent J. DiMaggio; loving brother of Susan M. Woodward, Patricia C. (John) Diocedo and Joan M. (Kevin) Denio; adored nephew of Antoinette (Carl) Polito; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 8:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Paul's R.C. Church at 9:15 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vincent's name to the American Heart Association of WNY. Please share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
