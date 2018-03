ROLL, Dorothy C. (Kroll)

December 20, 2012, beloved wife of the late Richard G.; devoted mother of Sharon (Eric) Dauscher and the late Richard J. Roll; loving grandmother of Eric S and Carl Dauscher; great-grandmother of six; dearest sister of Adeline (late Stephen) Radetich and Robert Kroll; dearest friend of Joyce Atwood. Funeral services were private. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com.