Poetry & Literature Calendar / Dec. 23-29

Thursday, 7 p.m.: Tangential Readings, open format poetry and prose series hosted by George Georgakis. Rust Belt Books, 202 Allen St. $2.

Friday, 7 p.m.: Fourth Friday Poetry Series with featured poet John Cuttito, founder of Living Poets Society, and co-founder of the poetry collective "We, The Notorious Pronouns," and "Steel Bellow," a new Buffalo-based literary and arts magazine. Additional sign-up reading ?slots available. Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road. $2.