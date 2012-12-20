MAGGIO, Giuseppe

MAGGIO - Giuseppe Age 79, December 18, 2012, beloved husband of 57 years of Giovanna

(Ingrao); dear father of Agostino, Peter (Paula) Maggio and Maria Callanan; dear grandfather of Christina Maggio, Cassandra Callanan, Giuseppe and Giovanna Maggio; son of the late Agostino and Maria Maggio; survived by two sisters and predeceased by one brother; brother-in-law of Frank Ingrao and family, Vito Ingrao and family, Nicolino Ingrao and family and the late Domenico Ingrao. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PERNA-DENGLER-ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Clarence at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online tributes may be sent to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com