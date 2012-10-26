Probation imposed for welfare fraud conviction

A Cheektowaga woman who already was serving probation for scamming 104 snowplowing customers out of more than $21,000 was sentenced to another five years’ probation Friday for her welfare fraud conviction.

Terry Lyn Jarvis, 43, of Cleveland Drive, pleaded guilty in June to failing to report the snowplowing money and money she received from the sale of two small tracts of land while she was receiving public assistance.

Jarvis paid restitution to the customers who did not receive the snowplowing services for which they paid.

Defense lawyer James DeMatteo said in court that she turned over $11,057 she owes the Social Service Department for the ill-gotten welfare benefits.

“You won’t see me back in court,” Jarvis told State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

“Your days of ripping off the people or the system are over,” Boller replied during the sentencing hearing.

Boller said he imposed probation – not jail – because she made restitution. Making restitution was the only way she had to avoid jail, he said.

Jarvis had faced a prison term of up to seven years for the third-degree welfare fraud conviction.

Boller also ordered her to perform 500 hours of community service.

At the time of her plea in June, Erie County District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III said Jarvis “now stands convicted of having flimflammed both private citizens and Erie County taxpayers.”

Jarvis pleaded guilty March 28 to felony first-degree scheme to defraud for the snowplowing scams she carried out last year for services she did not provide and was sentenced to probation in July for that conviction.

