County gets $50,000 prize for favorite park contest

OLCOTT – A representative of the Coca-Cola Co. presented Niagara County officials with a $50,000 check Friday, the county’s prize for Krull Park’s second-place finish in online voting for America’s favorite park.

County officials said the money will be used to build an outdoor basketball court in the county-owned park on the shore of Lake Ontario.

The six-week contest pitted Krull Park against 16,000 other parks across the nation. The 325-acre park is probably best known for its beach, which is the scene of the Polar Bear Swim each March. The park was established in 1937 and has a new splash park, five ball diamonds, two playgrounds, and soccer and lacrosse fields, among other amenities.