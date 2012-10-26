Area Deaths

Dr. Thomas R. Achtyl, of Kingston, a Navy veteran, died Oct. 22.

Hilda E. Batsford, 78, of Elma, died Oct. 24.

Marilyn J. (Broecker) Boehnke, 78, of Amherst, member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church, died Oct. 24.

Shirley E. (Morningstar) Caple, 76, died Oct. 12.

Ruth Inez Daye, died Oct. 24.

Joann Demler, of Wheatfield, died Oct. 23.

Michael J. “Duke” Dillon, of Buffalo, died Oct. 22.

Sophie M. (Schultz) Dorolek, of Blasdell, died Oct. 24.

Elaine J. Ellinwood, of Town of Tonawanda, died Oct. 25.

Ernesta M. (Paolini) Galenti, of Tonawanda, Bestway Cleaners employee, died Oct. 23.

Eileen A. (Manning) Heeb, of Buffalo, died Oct. 23.

George E. Hughes III, of Buffalo, retired Buffalo firefighter, died Oct. 20.

Robert H. Jacobs, Pierce & Stevens Chemical Corp. retiree, died Oct. 24.

Kennetha F. (Reynell) “Kay” Jones, died Oct. 20.

Alice (Dylag) Konieczko, of Lancaster, died Oct. 25.

Leslie Craig Lamb, 100, of Oakfield, died Oct. 24.

Edward C. “Eddie” Matson, 78, of Ransomville, died Oct. 21.

Michael P. Mesel, 51, of Tonawanda, died Oct. 25.

Jacob C. Mohr, died Oct. 22.

Thomas J. Pazderski, 72, of Cheektowaga, General Motors retiree, died Oct. 23.

Henry J. Piekarski, World War II veteran, died Oct. 24.

Helena (Grabiec) Rej, of Depew, died Oct. 23.

Mary Jo (nee Schaub) Rhoads, U.S. Postal Service employee, died Oct. 22.

Irene C. (Wozniak) Sala, of Cheektowaga, member of SEIU Local 200, died Oct. 22.

Irene L. (Brzezicki) Schneider, seamstress, died Oct. 23.

Janice Miriam (Gow) Seitz, 68, of Hammond, died Oct. 23.

John M. Stojanovich, of Buffalo, died Oct. 22.