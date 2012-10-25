Reporters’ Notebook

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant, born in Jamestown on this date in 1963, “There is one tradition in America I am proud to inherit. It is our first freedom and the truest expression of our Americanism: the ability to dissent without fear. It is our right to utter the words, ‘I disagree.’ ”

...

STEPPING OUT – Today is the deadline to reserve tickets for the Morlock Foundation’s annual Open Toe Shoe Gala on Nov. 3 in the Buffalo Airport Holiday Inn, 4600 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. The semiformal affair will include dancing and specialty dancers, an open bar, a silent auction and a fashion show. Tickets are $75 each, $130 per couple, and are available by calling 842-1300.

The Morlock Foundation, established by Carmaletta and Michael Zandi to assist needy people with medical bills, also helps Evangel Food Pantry in Clarence, the P2 Collaborative and Friends of Children Unequally Served (FOCUS), which assists those in the foster care system.

...

GOBLIN ALERT – Erie Community College North, 6205 Main St., Amherst, will become Eerie Community College as it hosts Safe & Seen Halloween, a party for children under 12 and their parents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Kids will learn about safety while trick-or-treating through the Haunted Hallway of Treats. Admission is $3 per child, with proceeds benefiting the local activities of the American Red Cross.

Frontiersmen Post 7545, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 110 Elgin St., City of Tonawanda, will hold its first-ever Trunk-or-Treat for youngsters 12 and under from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the post parking lot. Members will be offering candy from the trunks of their cars, and there will be face-painting, games, crafts, doughnuts, cider and a special prize for the best costume. Swiftwater Sail and Power Squadron will be selling chowder and hot dogs in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tres Chic Pet Boutique, 718 Main St., East Aurora, hosts its first charity event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday – the Howl O’Ween Pet Trick-or-Treat Parade and Costume Contest. Dogs and owners will walk along Main Street collecting goodies from local merchants, sit for a photo and socialize. Cost to take part is $5, which will be donated to Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue.

Photos of costumed marchers and their pets will be posted on the store’s Facebook page, where visitors will vote for their favorite. There will be goodie bags for children and refreshments, including cupcakes for marchers and Pupcakes for dogs from a local bakery. For info, call 805-7996.

...

SOUP SPOONING – A chowder and bake sale to benefit the church scholarship program will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1534 Ruie Road, North Tonawanda. Chowder will be available by the bowl, quart or gallon.

...

GET FESTIVE – Francis J. Donovan Post 1626, American Legion, will hold an Octoberfest from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the post at 3210 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Music will be by the Auslanders. Tickets are $15 and include a choice of beer, wine or pop. For info, call Gary Kruger at 681-1585.

...

HERE’S THE BEEF – The Shriners of Western New York will hold their Fall Meat Raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Admission is $2 and includes beer, soda and sandwiches. For info, call 674-8666.

...

BARGAIN TIME – St. James United Methodist Church, 4661 Porter Road, Niagara Falls, will hold a Fall Bazaar and Children’s Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with crafts, homemade candy, baked goods, attic treasures and many kids activities. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Congregation Shir Shalom, formerly Temple Beth Am, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $1. A bag sale follows from 1 to 3 p.m. For info, call 633-8877.

...

HUNGRY? – BW’s Halloween fish fry, starts at 4:30 p.m. today; $10 and only 100 available. Also chicken finger meals for kids. Sponsored by Ten Lives Club cat rescue at Knights of Columbus, 36 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. Also theme basket raffle, auctions, costume contest and $10 adoptions for mature orange and black cats.

All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, with eggs, sausage and beverages, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; $6 adults, $3 kids 10 and under. Sponsored by the Sanborn Historical Society at the Farm, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31), Sanborn.

BW’s chicken barbecue, starts at noon Sunday; $8.50, Depew Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Also a chance auction.

Spaghetti dinner with homemade meatballs, salad, dessert, wine, coffee, tea and pop. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Holy Cross School Hall, Niagara and Maryland streets; $12 adults, $5 kids under 10. Also theme basket auction. Call 847-6930.

Pasta dinner, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; $7 adults, $5 kids under 10. Sponsored by the Parents Guild in the St. Francis High School Student Dining Room, 4129 Lake Shore Road, Athol Springs. Also a basket raffle. Call 627-1200.

...

