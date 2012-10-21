This Birthday in Buffalo Sports History: Willie McGahee

(Born October 21, 1981) -- When it comes to burning bridges behind you, Willis McGahee was in a class by himself in Buffalo Bills’ history.

McGahee was an outstanding running back at the University of Miami, running for more than 2,000 yards in a two-year career. The catch was that he suffered a severe knee injury in the national championship game, and wouldn’t be available for the 2003 season. The Bills drafted him anyway in the first round.

Buffalo waited a year and then worked him into the lineup in 2004. He spent three seasons here, and gained at least 990 yards in each of those campaigns. McGahee wasn’t happy here, and he was traded to the Ravens for draft choices.

On his way out, the running back said there was nothing to do in Buffalo, and even implied that the female population wasn’t, um, up to his standards. You can guess how popular that made him here.

McGahee had one good year out of four in Baltimore, and then moved to Denver in 2011. He’s still a Bronco this season.

--- Budd Bailey