Mr. and Mrs. George H. Roberts of Lake View celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a gathering at Panos Restaurant, Buffalo. Mr. Roberts and Shirle Garthwaite were married June 3, 1952, in the Salvation Army Chapel, Welch, W.Va. He is a retired loan officer for HUD and retired manager for New York State Housing; she is a retired bookkeeper. They have three children, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.